Bollywood celebrities who keep their children away from limelight

Not all Bollywood couples like to reveal their kid’s face in the media. Here’s the list of those couples

Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick welcomed baby Malti into their life. They keep her away from the camera

Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka have decided not to reveal their daughter Vamika’s face in public

Neha and Angad

Neha and Angad have kept both their children away from camera

Sonam and Anand

New parents have not yet revealed their son’s face or any pic

Saif and Kareena

Saif and Kareena were quite conscious about revealing their second son Jeh in public

Aftab and Nin Dusanjh

Aftab and Nin welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Her face is not yet revealed

