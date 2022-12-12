Anand L. Rai

Ranjhanaa's director makes around Rs 8 crores per film.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The starmaker usually lets go of his direction fee for the movie but takes a chunk of the huge box office collection

Source: Bollywood

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty allegedly charges around Rs 25 crores for directing an action-packed film.

Source: Bollywood

Rajkumar Hirani

Massive hit maker Rajkumar Hirani allegedly charges Rs 10 crores to direct a film

Source: Bollywood

Mohit Suri

The director made Half Girlfriend and minted Rs 8 crores plus a 33 percent partnership in the film.

Source: Bollywood

Mani Ratnam

Guru and Raavan director Mani Ratnam reportedly charges up to Rs 9 crore for directing a film.

Source: Bollywood

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan has always given exceptional films and the director charges Rs 8 crores per film.

Source: Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar

Multi-talented Farhan reportedly takes home Rs 15 crores for directing a film.

Source: Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap

The Gangs of Wasseypur director reportedly charges 8 crores to direct a film.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Johar

The director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai allegedly charges Rs 10 crores for directing a film.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh's fam jam in Jaisalmer

 Find Out More