Ranjhanaa's director makes around Rs 8 crores per film.Source: Bollywood
The starmaker usually lets go of his direction fee for the movie but takes a chunk of the huge box office collectionSource: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty allegedly charges around Rs 25 crores for directing an action-packed film.Source: Bollywood
Massive hit maker Rajkumar Hirani allegedly charges Rs 10 crores to direct a filmSource: Bollywood
The director made Half Girlfriend and minted Rs 8 crores plus a 33 percent partnership in the film.Source: Bollywood
Guru and Raavan director Mani Ratnam reportedly charges up to Rs 9 crore for directing a film.Source: Bollywood
Kabir Khan has always given exceptional films and the director charges Rs 8 crores per film.Source: Bollywood
Multi-talented Farhan reportedly takes home Rs 15 crores for directing a film.Source: Bollywood
The Gangs of Wasseypur director reportedly charges 8 crores to direct a film.Source: Bollywood
The director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai allegedly charges Rs 10 crores for directing a film.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!