Bollywood DIVAS stun in STRAPLESS ensembles

Let’s check out the Bollywood beauties who flaunt their hourglass frames in the choicest strapless outfits.

Shivani Pawaskar

Shehnaaz Gill

Boy, Bigg Boss 13 star is ruling hearts and how!

Mouni Roy

Ah, the Brahmastra beauty has always been a risk taker

Malaika Arora

The OG Diva has done it time and again yet is thunderous always.

Mrunal Thakur

Sita Ramam beauty is taking the fashion world by storm these days…

Deepika Padukone

DP never disappoints with her outfits

Katrina Kaif

Florals and pinks are meant for Katrina…

Alia Bhatt

Alia has always been at the forefront due to her risk-taking nature…

Janhvi Kapoor

Who’s the blue mermaid?

Sara Ali Khan

The beauty in black is a show stealer…

Kiara Advani

She is the national crush right now…

Bhumi Pednekar

Long due appreciation for Bhumi and her beauty…

