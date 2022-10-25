The diva has a massive fan following. She looked stunning in a green lehenga at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party Her gorgeous blouse took the limelight.Source: Bollywood
The fearless woman is known to pick up lehengas where her blouse grabs the limelight.Source: Bollywood
The actress wore an ivory coloured satin saree where her blosue did all the talking.Source: Bollywood
The diva is looking like a vision in white. She is totally at her sensuous best avatar in this particular frame.Source: Bollywood
The Gunjan Saxena actress has always managed to grab the limelight. She is totally looking like a patakha in this lehnega which has an attractive blouse.Source: Bollywood
The Aashram 3 star looks wow in a saree which has floral print and a plunging neckline blouse. She tied her hair in a bun to add that oomph to her look.Source: Bollywood
The Shershaah actress Kiara Advani now is on a professional high and is known for her sartorial picks. She looks sultry in this shimmer saree.Source: Bollywood
It was at Cannes where the actress had worn a blouse which gave a bustier look with her white coloured saree. Her pearl necklace also was the show stealer.Source: Bollywood
The Mimi actress flaunted her toned back in a backless blouse. She wore a gajra and added Indianess to her look.Source: Bollywood
Bollywood's desir girl is looking sultry in a saree. Her shimmer saree is enhancing her toned back.Source: Bollywood
