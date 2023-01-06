Bollywood divas with the most sizzling sports bra collection

There are many Bollywood actresses whose workout wardrobe is all things chic as they look hotties in a sports bra. Take a look at the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
The star was seen flaunting her toned figure in a black coloured sports bra that had a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was seen donning a white sports bra from Puma which she teamed up with a jacket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had posted a snap of herself working out at home in a black-coloured sports bra by Puma and same-coloured leggings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dhadak star looked hot in a blue coloured sports bra which she wore to the gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ain't co-ords fun? We love the sports bra the Family Man 2 actress has worn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen donning a black sports bra to the gym and was seen clicking a mirror selfie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked all things sexy in a neutral-coloured sports bra and orange-coloured shorts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has often been sported wearing sports bras and has revealed that it has made her feel confident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The starkid looked all things cute in this white sports bra and we could not stop staring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's cousin looked like a hottie in a white coloured sports bra which she teamed up with an oversized jacket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
