Bollywood films based on the life and times of gangsters and mafia dons available on OTT

Here is a list of Bollywood movies based on real life stories of crime lords.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
The film is based on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on another Mumbai gangster life between 1980 and 1990s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D-Day focuses on a Pakistani mobster Iqbal Seth popularly known as Goldman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is real life story of gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in her biography.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company which was a mafia organisation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on Mumbai underworld gangster named Satya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt’s film is loosely based on the life of don Chota Rajan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daddy traces the story of Arun Gawli who ruled Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
