Bollywood films based on the life and times of gangsters and mafia dons available on OTT

Here is a list of Bollywood movies based on real life stories of crime lords.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur - Netflix

The film is based on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Mumbai Saga - Amazon Prime Video

The film is based on another Mumbai gangster life between 1980 and 1990s.

D-Day - Amazon Prime Video

D-Day focuses on a Pakistani mobster Iqbal Seth popularly known as Goldman.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai - Amazon Prime Video

The film is real life story of gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Shootout at Lokhandwala - Disney+ Hotstar

The film is based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout.

Haseena Parkar - Zee 5

Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in her biography.

Shootout at Wadala - Disney+ Hotstar

The film is based on the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.

Company - Zee 5

The movie is said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company which was a mafia organisation.

Satya - Amazon Prime Video

The film is based on Mumbai underworld gangster named Satya.

Vaastav: The Reality - Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Dutt’s film is loosely based on the life of don Chota Rajan.

Daddy - Amazon Prime Video

Daddy traces the story of Arun Gawli who ruled Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl.

