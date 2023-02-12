Bollywood films that are a remake of Korean movies

Salman Khan's Radhe to Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka; a look at popular Bollywood films that are a remake of Korean movies.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Radhe

Salman Khan and Disha Patani's film Radhe is a copy of The Outlaws.

Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor's film is a remake of Lovers Concerto.

Ek Villain

This film is a remake of I Saw The Devil.

Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan's film is a remake of The Terror Life.

Jawaani Janeman

Saif Ali Khan-Tabu's film was a copy of Scandal Makers.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan-Sonam Kapoor's film is a remake of Masquerade.

Dhamaka

The film also starred Mrunal Thakur in lead role.

Barfi

Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz romanced Ranbir Kapoor.

Singh Is Bling

Akshay Kumar's film was a remake of My Wife Is a Gangster.

Radhe

Salman Khan's action film did not do well at the box-office.

