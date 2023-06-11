Bollywood flop films that turned out to be cult classic over time

Here is the list of Bollywood flop movies that later became cult classic.

Agneepath

Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath is one of the iconic movies of Indian Cinema but the movie could barely earn Rs 10 crore then.

Swades

The movie released at the peak of Shah Rukh Khan’s career but didn’t earn well at the box office.

Kaagaz Ke Phool

Legendary Guru Dutt’s movie didn’t perform well at the box office but is a cult classic now.

Andaz Apna Apna

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan movie didn’t impress audience when it was released but became gained popularity later.

Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan’s movie is now considered as a cult classic movie.

Mera Naam Joker

Raj Kapoor’s ambitious project was a dud then but became famous later.

Sholay

Sholay is an iconic movie of Indian cinema but it failed within two weeks of its release.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

This modern-day classic drama was a massive flop then.

Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan was a flop but received cult status over time.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

It won a national award and is a cult amongst the youth.

Lamhe

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s movie was not received well in India.

Pakeezah

Pakeezah was declared a flop but later audience understood the essence of the film.

