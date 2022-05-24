Top secrets of Bollywood celebs will leave you SHOCKED!

From secret affairs to getting cheated; these top secrets of B-town celebs will leave you stunned.

Janhvi Sharma

Priyanka Chopra-Harman Baweja

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja dated each other for many years. Reportedly, Harman had cheated on Priyanka and she had caught him with other actress.

Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt

Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit helped Sanjay Dutt in getting rid of drug addiction.

Mahesh Bhatt-Parveen Babi

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi started staying in a live-in relationship. Reportedly, once Parveen Babi was seen holding a knife and went to attack on him. He ran away from the house and made a distance from her.

Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman

Sanjay Dutt's first wife Zareen Khan had accused Zeenat of stealing her husband. The couple beat Zeenat badly and left her with a bad eye injury.

