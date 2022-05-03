Here is a list of actors who had the most sensuous kissing scenes in Bollywood films.Source: Bollywood
The way Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s kissing scene was shot in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it’s timing in the narrative, and the passion with which the actors locked lips completely blew us away.Source: Bollywood
Emraan Hashmi had got the tagline of ‘Kissing Hero’ and inspired an entire generation of Indian men to make an effort to kiss their ladies.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan knocked it out of the park when he finally decided to not only smooch, but also do sex scene in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.Source: Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi perfectly displayed what an innocent kiss means in Masaan.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor really turned it on with their love and desire in Jab We Met.Source: Bollywood
Aamir and Karisma got the ball rolling, and their kiss in Raja Hindustani was shot really well for its time.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were already in love by the time Ram Leela was made, and it showed in their chemistry on screen.Source: Bollywood
Deepika locked lips with supposed ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, to evoke the right impact of their romantic scene in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Source: Bollywood
The synonymous moment when Hrithik and Aishwarya kissed in Dhoom 2 and the beauty with which they did it was nothing short of poetry in motion.Source: Bollywood
