Most sensuous kissing scenes in Bollywood films

Here is a list of actors who had the most sensuous kissing scenes in Bollywood films.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The way Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s kissing scene was shot in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it’s timing in the narrative, and the passion with which the actors locked lips completely blew us away.

Source: Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez in Murder 2

Emraan Hashmi had got the tagline of ‘Kissing Hero’ and inspired an entire generation of Indian men to make an effort to kiss their ladies.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan knocked it out of the park when he finally decided to not only smooch, but also do sex scene in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Source: Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi in Masaan

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi perfectly displayed what an innocent kiss means in Masaan.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor really turned it on with their love and desire in Jab We Met.

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani

Aamir and Karisma got the ball rolling, and their kiss in Raja Hindustani was shot really well for its time.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were already in love by the time Ram Leela was made, and it showed in their chemistry on screen.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika locked lips with supposed ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, to evoke the right impact of their romantic scene in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2

The synonymous moment when Hrithik and Aishwarya kissed in Dhoom 2 and the beauty with which they did it was nothing short of poetry in motion.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Shweta Tiwari to Urvashi Dholakia: 7 divas of the Television industry who are nailing at being happy single moms

 Find Out More