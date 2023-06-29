Bollywood movies featuring double roles that left everyone confused and entertained
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
The 1967 film Ram Aur Shyam is all confusing when twin brother swap houses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeta Aur Geeta is a story of twin sisters separated during birth and chaos happens when the notorious one is swapped with a disciplined one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachaa Jhutha unfolds humour when Rajesh Khanna is conned by his identical brother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angoor is a comedy of errors when two pairs of identical twins get separated and later their lives intertwine, which leads to confusion and misunderstandings
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Judwaa stars Salman Khan playing the role of two brothers separated after birth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan two cops are accused of a crime committed by their lookalikes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cirkus is partly a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s Angoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chaalbaaz starring Sridevi is a remake of Seeta Aur Geeta.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Kaliyaan revolves around two twin sisters who bump into each other years later being separated by their parents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaminey stars Shahid Kapoor playing the role of two identical brothers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Duplicate Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role of an innocent and a mischief.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar entertained fans by playing a double role in Rowdy Rathore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mumbai Rains 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to feel the romance of rains
Find Out More