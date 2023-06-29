Bollywood movies featuring double roles that left everyone confused and entertained

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

The 1967 film Ram Aur Shyam is all confusing when twin brother swap houses.

Seeta Aur Geeta is a story of twin sisters separated during birth and chaos happens when the notorious one is swapped with a disciplined one.

Sachaa Jhutha unfolds humour when Rajesh Khanna is conned by his identical brother.

Angoor is a comedy of errors when two pairs of identical twins get separated and later their lives intertwine, which leads to confusion and misunderstandings

Judwaa stars Salman Khan playing the role of two brothers separated after birth.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan two cops are accused of a crime committed by their lookalikes.

Cirkus is partly a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s Angoor.

Chaalbaaz starring Sridevi is a remake of Seeta Aur Geeta.

Do Kaliyaan revolves around two twin sisters who bump into each other years later being separated by their parents.

Kaminey stars Shahid Kapoor playing the role of two identical brothers.

In Duplicate Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role of an innocent and a mischief.

Akshay Kumar entertained fans by playing a double role in Rowdy Rathore.

