These actresses have overcome their insecurities about their bodies and proved to be an inspiration for many!
Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur was body shamed and asked to 'reduce the lower part' of her body. Murnal hit back at the troll with a befitting reply. She wrote, 'Some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too'.
Harnaaz revealed that she suffers from celiac disease, which is an immune reaction to eating gluten (a protein found in wheat).
Ileana D'Cruz confessed that she faced comments about her imperfect body when she was 12 years old. She was body shamed and she had to overcome her insecurities.
Malaika Arora refuses to age and she makes everyone's heart go 'dhak dhak' with her effortless beauty.
The global star Priyanka Chopra has reportedly been trolled for her attitude problem. She has received backlash for her attitude and her nature.
Actress Rani Mukerji spoke about being insecure about her height and complexion during an interview with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rani said that actor Kamal Haasan's words changed her perception and also helped her in being comfortable with her skin. I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them, Rani told India Today.
Yami Gautam spoke about her skin condition and also about the fears and insecurities she had to let go of. She spoke about dealing with keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for many years.
