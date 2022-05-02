Rani Mukerji

Actress Rani Mukerji spoke about being insecure about her height and complexion during an interview with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rani said that actor Kamal Haasan's words changed her perception and also helped her in being comfortable with her skin. I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them, Rani told India Today.

Source: Bollywood