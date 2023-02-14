Bollywood Shehzada: Top 10 actors born in big, rich, influential families

There have been many Bollywood stars who are known to be pretty rich because of their family background. Here, check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023
His dad Rakesh Roshan has been a famous director and his mom Pinky Roshan has been a producer and a director.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His dad Salim Khan a scriptwriter had married Helen. Salman is one of the richest stars in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His dad David Dhawan has been a movie director and he has strong connections in the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His dad Jackie Shroff is a veteran actor and mom Ayesha Dutt has been a producer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
5 generation of his family has been in the movie industry. Starting from Prithviraj, Raj, Shashi, and Shammi,Rishi, Rajiv, and Randhir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is a rich businessman. Ranveer is also a faraway cousin of Sonam Kapoor, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the son of Boney Kapoor a producer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the son of Shah Rukh Khan also called as the Badshah of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been ruling the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was born in a Nawab family to Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
