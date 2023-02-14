Bollywood Shehzada: Top 10 actors born in big, rich, influential families

There have been many Bollywood stars who are known to be pretty rich because of their family background. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Hrithik Roshan

His dad Rakesh Roshan has been a famous director and his mom Pinky Roshan has been a producer and a director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

His dad Salim Khan a scriptwriter had married Helen. Salman is one of the richest stars in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

His dad David Dhawan has been a movie director and he has strong connections in the entertainment industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff

His dad Jackie Shroff is a veteran actor and mom Ayesha Dutt has been a producer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

5 generation of his family has been in the movie industry. Starting from Prithviraj, Raj, Shashi, and Shammi,Rishi, Rajiv, and Randhir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

His dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is a rich businessman. Ranveer is also a faraway cousin of Sonam Kapoor, reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

He is the son of Boney Kapoor a producer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aryan Khan

He is the son of Shah Rukh Khan also called as the Badshah of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan

His parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been ruling the entertainment industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

The actor was born in a Nawab family to Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hardik Pandya dated these women before getting married to Natasa Stankovic

 

 Find Out More