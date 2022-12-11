Salman Khan

The comfort food of the actor is homemade biryani that his mom prepares.

Shah Rukh Khan

The moderately eating actor likes to have dal rice with pickle and also likes Punjabi chat.

Sonam Kapoor

Her comfort food is pav bhaji which she prefers from Amar juice centre. She also likes Elco's Pani puri in Bandra.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor loves to eat hot samosas and reportedly can eat dozens in one go.

Anushka Sharma

She likes home-cooked food but also likes to eat Indian Chinese food from a restaurant named Samarpan in Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone

Rasam Rice is the South-Indian comfort food Deepika loves to have.

Ranveer Singh

The actor loves Sindhi Curry with rice, Arbi Tuk and Besan Laddoos that his maternal grandmother used to make.

Kartik Aaryan

He likes food prepared by his mom reportedly. Sindhi Curry, Gajar Halwa, Chole Bhature, Pav Bhaji and Gulab Jamun are his favourite food dishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Reportedly, she likes homemade food like biryani, halwa and parathas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She likes to eat home food and loves indulging in dal, sabzi and roti.

