Bollywood stars and their unknown hobbies and passions
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Aamir Khan is known for his passion for chess and has actively participated in tournaments, showcasing his strategic skills.
Shraddha Kapoor often expresses her creativity through sketches and paintings.
Tiger Shroff's love for dance goes beyond movies, he spends time honing his dance skills and mastering different forms.
Kriti Sanon has a knack for writing poetry and shares her heartfelt verses on social media occasionally.
Varun Dhawan enjoys cooking and experimenting in the kitchen and also loves to share his culinary adventures with fans.
Alia Bhatt captures her moments behind the camera as she shares her perspective.
Jacqueline Fernandez is passionate about horse riding and often indulges in equestrian activities.
Ayushmann Khurrana is a talented pianist and treats his fans to his piano performances as well.
Sonakshi Sinha also finds joy in painting and sketching, often sharing her artwork on social media platforms.
