Bollywood stars caught on camera with lovebites

Here's taking a look at Bollywood stars who were caught flaunting their alleged lovebites.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's alleged lovebite grabbed a lot of eyeball.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's unseen pic gave a glimpse at an alleged hickey.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal's mark on the neck was termed a lovebite.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's backless gown showed her alleged lovebite.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif too once hit headlines for her alleged hickey.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's marks on her neck were called love bites.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan flaunted her lovebite in a deep neck blouse?

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's mark on neck is a lovebite?

Malaika Arora

Mark on Malaika's back got everyone talking.

Kangana Ranaut

Mark on Kangana's neck left fans surprised.

