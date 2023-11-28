Bollywood stars who are happily unmarried and are living a lavish life
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Sushmita Sen is a single mother as she has adopted 2 children and refused to get married.
Salman Khan is regarded as the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. Salman's fans have been wondering about his marriage for a few years now.
Tabu has been known for her deep acting skills. Apart from that, her name has been linked to many actors but she never married any of them.
Rahul Bose, an actor well-known for his thought-provoking movies, is content to remain single and has not tied the knot yet.
Meghna Malik, who is 46 years old, is happy to be single and said, "I have been lucky that my love for acting is still alive and therefore, it does not bother me whether I am married or not.”
Rahul Khanna, the brother of Akshaye Khanna, is also single and highly well-liked on social media.
Abhay Deol, an actor loved by all, is unmarried and doesn’t think that the institution of marriage is for him.
Karan Johar has revealed in his book that he is not straight and doesn’t feel comfortable marrying someone.
Ekta Kapoor is a big name in the industry and she herself is single and doesn't plan on marrying soon.
