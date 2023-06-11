Bollywood stars who do not have a home in Mumbai despite earning millions

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who live in a rented house that costs lakhs every month.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Bollywood celebs living on rent

Bollywood stars earn crores from a movie yet some have not purchased a flat and shell out money in rent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon has rented Amitabh Bachchan’s Andheri apartment and the rent is Rs 10 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana pays Rs 5.5 lakhs in rent every month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan lives on rent in Galaxy Apartment paying Rs 8 lakhs every month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pay Rs 8 lakhs every month as rent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan lives in a rented flat in Juhu. He pays Rs 7.7 lakhs rent per month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez lives in Priyanka Chopra house on rent paying Rs 6.5 lakhs per month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit pays Rs 12.25 lakhs rent for her flat in Worli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan pays Rs 8.5 lakhs for his rental flat in Juhu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha pay a rent of Rs 3 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha has rented a flat near Mithibai College in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP Ent News today: Shah Rukh Khan, Animal, Ileana D'Cruz and more 

 

 Find Out More