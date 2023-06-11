Bollywood stars who do not have a home in Mumbai despite earning millions

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who live in a rented house that costs lakhs every month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Bollywood stars earn crores from a movie yet some have not purchased a flat and shell out money in rent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Kriti Sanon has rented Amitabh Bachchan’s Andheri apartment and the rent is Rs 10 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana pays Rs 5.5 lakhs in rent every month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan lives on rent in Galaxy Apartment paying Rs 8 lakhs every month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pay Rs 8 lakhs every month as rent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan lives in a rented flat in Juhu. He pays Rs 7.7 lakhs rent per month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez lives in Priyanka Chopra house on rent paying Rs 6.5 lakhs per month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit pays Rs 12.25 lakhs rent for her flat in Worli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan pays Rs 8.5 lakhs for his rental flat in Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha pay a rent of Rs 3 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nushrratt Bharuccha has rented a flat near Mithibai College in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
