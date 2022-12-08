Raveena Tandon

The actress was seen doing an adventure sport reportedly at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Preity Zinta

Reportedly, she was seen chilling at the mountains of California and was at her bubbly best.

Sunny Deol

The actor was seen reportedly enjoying at Manali post the launch of his son, Karan's movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress was seen enjoying at the valley and was having her own sweet time amid the snow clad peaks.

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra star and her bestie Ayan Mukerji were seen enjoying reortedly in the Bulgarian snow.

Nargis Fakhri

The Rockstar actress was seen enjoying the winter at Kyrgyzstan. She was looking cute in this furry hoodie.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor was seen enjoying winter with his boys. They were seen indulging in snow fight.

Shah Rukh Khan

He is seen striking his iconic pose as seen in his all Yash Chopra movies, at Switerzland.

Sonam Kapoor

The actress was seen enjoying at Austria's snow clad mountains with her sexy winter wear.

Kriti Sanon

She was seen skiing with her Raabta co-actor, late Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly in Zermatt, Switerzland.

