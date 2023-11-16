Bollywood stars who married multiple times in pursuit of true love

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Second marriages are getting more and more normal as time progresses but all that matters is to learn from your mistakes and not repeat them again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt first got married to Richa Sharma who died after 5 years due to brain tumour, Dutt then married Rhea Pillai but they divorced in 2005, he then married Maanayata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Singh Grover had a couple of failed marriages before he tied the knot with Bipasha Basu. The couple has now completed about 7 years of marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adnan Sami, one of the most famous musicians of current time, is one of the celebrities who married 4 times in the pursuit of finding love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar also married four times. He was married to Leena Chandavarkar at the time he expired.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan used to be constantly in news because of broken marriages after 3 of his relationships failed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor’s mom Neelima Azeem has been through 3 marriages and the same amount of divorces. She is currently unmarried.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Bedi married four times. He took everyone by surprise with his last and fourth time at the age of 70 with Paveen Dusanj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiot producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also got married 3 times. His last marriage was with Anupama Chopra in 1990 and it seems to be working out just fine for the couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Hollywood rom coms dubbed in Hindi that are like balm to the soul

 

 Find Out More