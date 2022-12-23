Bollywood stars who own utmost expensive footwear

Let us take a look at the most expensive footwear collection that your favourite Bollywood stars have. The cost of the same will make you dizzy.

Varun Dhawan

The Kalank star has SS19 Air Dior B22 sneakers which reportedly costs around Rs 75,000.

Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood star has Adidas Yeezy Foam sneakers that are worth Rs 1 lakh.

Akshay Kumar

The actor has a pair of Balenciaga Speed Sneakers which reportedly costs around Rs 70,000.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor has Rick Owens Black and Off-White Hiking sneakers that reportedly are priced at Rs 95,000.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK's Golden Goose sneakers reportedly cost Rs 38,000. You can never be enough if you do not have these sneakers.

Abhishek Bachchan

He has Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy 700 V3 Azael sneakers which cost reportedly around Rs 2 lakh.

Hrithik Roshan

The Fighter star has Nike Air Vapormax X Off-White sneakers which reportedly costs Rs 18,000.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor had once worn Nike Air Dior sneakers. The cost of the same is reportedly Rs 5 lakh.

Arjun Kapoor

He had once worn Court Classic SL/06 sneakers of Saint Laurent that reportedly costs Rs 54,000.

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor has a pair of Moccasin shoes that has golden tassels and reportedly costs in lakh.

