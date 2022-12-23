Bollywood stars who own utmost expensive footwear

Let us take a look at the most expensive footwear collection that your favourite Bollywood stars have. The cost of the same will make you dizzy.Source: Bollywood
The Kalank star has SS19 Air Dior B22 sneakers which reportedly costs around Rs 75,000.Source: Bollywood
The Bollywood star has Adidas Yeezy Foam sneakers that are worth Rs 1 lakh.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a pair of Balenciaga Speed Sneakers which reportedly costs around Rs 70,000.Source: Bollywood
The actor has Rick Owens Black and Off-White Hiking sneakers that reportedly are priced at Rs 95,000.Source: Bollywood
SRK's Golden Goose sneakers reportedly cost Rs 38,000. You can never be enough if you do not have these sneakers.Source: Bollywood
He has Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy 700 V3 Azael sneakers which cost reportedly around Rs 2 lakh.Source: Bollywood
The Fighter star has Nike Air Vapormax X Off-White sneakers which reportedly costs Rs 18,000.Source: Bollywood
The actor had once worn Nike Air Dior sneakers. The cost of the same is reportedly Rs 5 lakh.Source: Bollywood
He had once worn Court Classic SL/06 sneakers of Saint Laurent that reportedly costs Rs 54,000.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a pair of Moccasin shoes that has golden tassels and reportedly costs in lakh.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!