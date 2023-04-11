Bollywood stars who shared screen space with family members

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Rana Daggubati shared screen space with his uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu.

Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space with Shammi Kapoor his grandfather in Rockstar, which was Shammi's last movie.

Alia Bhatt shared screen space with Soni Razdan her on-screen and off-screen mother.

Vikram had shared screen space with his son Dhruv Vikram in Mahaan.

Aditya Roy Kapur had shared screen space with his real brother Kunal Roy Kapur in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Salman Khan worked with brother Arbaaz Khan in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother and Dabangg.

Dharmendra with Sunny and Bobby Deol was seen in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Sanjay Dutt was seen with father Sunil Dutt in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Salman Khan shared screen space with his brother-in-law Arpit Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth.

Amitabh Bachchan's favourite on-screen wife is his real wife Jaya Bachchan. They did a great job in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

