Bollywood stars who starred in controversial advertisements

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Akshay Kumar fans were upset to see him in Vimal Elaichi ads. He apologised for it and is now no more endorsing it.

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan continue to be part of these ads and have become meme material too.

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan was criticised for Kamla Pasand ads but he soon stepped back from the same and returned the money too.

Ranveer Singh was heavily criticised for an ad that saw him with a girl on his shoulder, captioned, “take your work home”.

Now, there is news that Ranveer will be starring in a series of wild and bold ads for a men’s sexual wellness brand.

Alia Bhatt on a Manyavar’s ad was trolled as she was seen questioning the ritual of Kanyadan and it wasn’t taken lightly by netizens.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal were in a controversial Macho ad, which was deemed cheap and a weird promotional tactic in itself.

SRK was trolled and his fans were disappointed when he was seen in multiple Fair and Handsome advertisements.

Priyanka Chopra was associated with Nirav Modi’s jewellery brand but soon the latter’s fraudulent activities came to light and the actress was trolled.

