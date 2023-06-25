Bollywood Top 10 suspense murder mysteries on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Bollywood suspense murder mystery that will keep you hooked till end.
Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a cult classic available on Zee5.
Gumraah is streaming on Netflix. Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dual role in this murder mystery.
Drishyam is one of the best Murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Itteqfaq on Netflix is an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a murder mystery streaming on Netflix.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a police officer investigating a murder case.
Manorama Six Feet Under is an underdog film in Bollywood. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Monica, O My Darling on Netflix is a neo-noir murder mystery thriller.
Andhanun on Netflix is a gripping and engaging murder mystery.
