Bollywood Top 10 suspense murder mysteries on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023

Bollywood suspense murder mystery that will keep you hooked till end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a cult classic available on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gumraah is streaming on Netflix. Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dual role in this murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is one of the best Murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Itteqfaq on Netflix is an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a murder mystery streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a police officer investigating a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under is an underdog film in Bollywood. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monica, O My Darling on Netflix is a neo-noir murder mystery thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhanun on Netflix is a gripping and engaging murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood box office hits, flops and disasters of first half of 2023

 

 Find Out More