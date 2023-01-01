Bollywood upcoming new movies in 2023

We have compiled a list of movies that you need to watch in 2023. Fans have been waiting for these movies. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kuttey

The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps but Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan's film will release on January 13.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's film will show India's daring covert mission in Pakistan. The movie will release on January 20.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham action thriller movie is much awaited, which will release on January 25.

Shehzaada

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film will show the story of Bantu who is raised by Valmiki his dad, until he comes to know Jindals are his parents. He decides to seek their pyar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

The plot of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's movie is not known but will release on March 8.

Bholaa

He is a prisoner who is released from jail post 10 years. He is again arrested, but he does not know the obstacle ahead. Will he meet his daughter? Watch Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film on March 30.

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film will be about a small-town man who wants to marry the prettiest girl in town as it can raise his social position. The movie will release on April 7.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Three brothers- where the two younger ones need to wait to marry until the elder one gets attached. Watch Salman Khan's film on April 21.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film is an adult love tale of a North Indian man with a South Indian girl. The movie will release on April 28.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is about a man who is punished for a mistake he did not make. How does he fix it? Watch the movie on June 2.

