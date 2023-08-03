Bollywood's botox babes: These actresses went the extra mile to look more gorgeous

Bollywood actresses accepted getting plastic surgeries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
Anushka Sharma on Koffee with Karan spoke of her lip job.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For her role in Bombay Velvet, she used lip-enhancing tools.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen too has accepted undergoing plastic surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On her 46th birthday, she shared it on social media saying she feels reborn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka revealed that while getting polyp doctor accidentally shaved off her nose bridge and to fix that she had to do surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan admitted to undergoing nose surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She says this is her life her face and not ashamed of admitting it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty admits to getting cosmetic surgery on her nose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She addressed it with grace and questions what’s a big deal in it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koena Mitra too got plastic surgery. She says many do it but don’t accept it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She further added it's a part of her story so don’t mind talking about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
