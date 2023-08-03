Bollywood's botox babes: These actresses went the extra mile to look more gorgeous

Bollywood actresses accepted getting plastic surgeries.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma on Koffee with Karan spoke of her lip job.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

For her role in Bombay Velvet, she used lip-enhancing tools.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen too has accepted undergoing plastic surgery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

On her 46th birthday, she shared it on social media saying she feels reborn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka revealed that while getting polyp doctor accidentally shaved off her nose bridge and to fix that she had to do surgery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan admitted to undergoing nose surgery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

She says this is her life her face and not ashamed of admitting it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty admits to getting cosmetic surgery on her nose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

She addressed it with grace and questions what’s a big deal in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra too got plastic surgery. She says many do it but don’t accept it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koena Mitra

She further added it's a part of her story so don’t mind talking about it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses and actors and their best friends from film industry

 

 Find Out More