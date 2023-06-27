Bollywood's flop actors who earn big through business, live a luxurious life
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Twinkle Khanna flopped in movies so switched to writing novels and columns in newspapers which gave her good money.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Arora married a rich businessman, Shakeel Ladak, and is leading a rich life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
.Celina Jaitley married a rich Austrian man, Peter Haag who is the owner of multiple hotel chains in Singapore and Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan has his feet standing strong because of his production career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a British Punjabi man who is insanely rich.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Sharma enjoys a luxurious life despite her failed career in the film industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen earns well through promoting brands and also has her own jewellery brand in Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
. Malaika Arora has her own yoga studio called Diva Yoga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Takia married Farhan Azmi who is a hotelier.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many talented stars who have failed in their careers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars switched to some other ways to look for good income and popularity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey to Paras Kalnawat, stars who quit the show midway
Find Out More