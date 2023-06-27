Bollywood's flop actors who earn big through business, live a luxurious life

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023

Twinkle Khanna flopped in movies so switched to writing novels and columns in newspapers which gave her good money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Arora married a rich businessman, Shakeel Ladak, and is leading a rich life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

.Celina Jaitley married a rich Austrian man, Peter Haag who is the owner of multiple hotel chains in Singapore and Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan has his feet standing strong because of his production career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a British Punjabi man who is insanely rich.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Sharma enjoys a luxurious life despite her failed career in the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen earns well through promoting brands and also has her own jewellery brand in Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

. Malaika Arora has her own yoga studio called Diva Yoga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Takia married Farhan Azmi who is a hotelier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are many talented stars who have failed in their careers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars switched to some other ways to look for good income and popularity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey to Paras Kalnawat, stars who quit the show midway

 

 Find Out More