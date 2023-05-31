Bollywood's highly educated but flop stars

Take a look at the list of Bollywood stars who gave flop movies but are very educated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Ameesha Patel went to Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, and then studied Bio-genetic engineering at Tufts University, US.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uday Chopra went to Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, and then to Sydenham College of Commerce and University of California, Los AngelesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan went to Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, Modern School, Vasant Vihar. He also went to Boston University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tusshar Kapoor went to Bombay Scottish School and then went to University of Michigan, Ann Arbor for his BBA studies at Stephen M. Ross School of Business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arbaaz Khan went to The Scindia School and then to St. Stanislaus High School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor went to United World College of South East Asia, Singapore for her pre-university studies. She also studied theatre and arts and did her course in economics and political science from University Of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor reportedly studied till class 11 and went to AAFT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan had gone to Bombay Scottish School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackky Bhagnani went to H.R. College of Commerce and EconomicsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Harman Baweja went to Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, Bombay and then to University of California, Los Angeles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mentioned Bollywood stars never compromised with education.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, they were not very lucky when it came to making a mark in Hindia movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!