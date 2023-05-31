Bollywood's highly educated but flop stars

Take a look at the list of Bollywood stars who gave flop movies but are very educated.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel went to Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, and then studied Bio-genetic engineering at Tufts University, US.

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra went to Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, and then to Sydenham College of Commerce and University of California, Los Angeles

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan went to Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, Modern School, Vasant Vihar. He also went to Boston University.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor went to Bombay Scottish School and then went to University of Michigan, Ann Arbor for his BBA studies at Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan went to The Scindia School and then to St. Stanislaus High School.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor went to United World College of South East Asia, Singapore for her pre-university studies. She also studied theatre and arts and did her course in economics and political science from University Of Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor reportedly studied till class 11 and went to AAFT.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan had gone to Bombay Scottish School.

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani went to H.R. College of Commerce and Economics

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja went to Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, Bombay and then to University of California, Los Angeles.

