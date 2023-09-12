Bollywood's longest-lasting marriages

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri to The Bachchans, a look at Bollywood's longest-lasting marriages that will restore your faith in love.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Longest marriages in Bollywood

Bollywood celebrity couples have always restored our faith in love with their bond. A look at longest-lasting marriages in tinsel-ville.

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor

The two got married in 1974 and share a deep bond.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

The two walked down the aisle in 2001 and since then their bond has got much stronger.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

The power couple of Bollywood got married in 1991 after a six-year courtship.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

The couple tied the nuptial knot in 1973 and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

These two lovebirds tied the knot in 1999 and are madly in love with each other.

Suniel and Mana Shetty

The two got married in 1991 and are enjoying their marital bliss.

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff

After 7 years of dating, the two got married in 1987.

Anil and Sunita Kapoor

The two got married in 1984 and are the most romantic couple in B-town.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

The co-stars fell in love on their film’s sets and got married in 1980.

Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha

The two got married in 1980 and are the perfect example of an ideal couple.

