Bollywood's most 'shareef' husbands who never got romantically linked to anyone

There have been many Bollywood actors who have been very loyal to their husbands. We have made a full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Bobby Deol

The Aashram actor never cheated on his wife Tanya. He had also spoken about the same in multiple interviews.

Fardeen Khan

The actor never cheated on his wife Natasha Madhvani despite many girls being crazy for him.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif is a doting husband and really cares for Kareena Kapoor Khan, his wife. He is very caring and loving.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor was labelled as a casanova but after he married Alia, he became very loyal.

Sanjay Dutt

His rock-solid love story with Manyata Dutt has been known to all.

Abhishek Bachchan

The doting husband may have had a link up rumours but he has always chosen to be by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Chunkey Panday

He has been married to Bhavna Panday for more than 25 years and has been pretty loyal.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor married Mira Rajput and has been one of the best husbands in Bollywood.

Riteish Deshmukh

The actor and his wife Genelia stand out from the world as there is so much love and understanding between the pair.

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi star always publically acknowledges his wife Twinkle Khanna.

