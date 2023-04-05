Bollywood's most 'shareef' husbands who never got romantically linked to anyone

There have been many Bollywood actors who have been very loyal to their husbands. We have made a full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023
The Aashram actor never cheated on his wife Tanya. He had also spoken about the same in multiple interviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor never cheated on his wife Natasha Madhvani despite many girls being crazy for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif is a doting husband and really cares for Kareena Kapoor Khan, his wife. He is very caring and loving.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was labelled as a casanova but after he married Alia, he became very loyal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His rock-solid love story with Manyata Dutt has been known to all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The doting husband may have had a link up rumours but he has always chosen to be by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has been married to Bhavna Panday for more than 25 years and has been pretty loyal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor married Mira Rajput and has been one of the best husbands in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor and his wife Genelia stand out from the world as there is so much love and understanding between the pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Khiladi star always publically acknowledges his wife Twinkle Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
