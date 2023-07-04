Bollywood's popular step brothers and sisters who love each other unconditionally

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh are connected through being half-siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt share a special bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor’s real sister is Anshula Kapoor but he has two step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor has no siblings. But what really stood out was their relationship with Ishaan Khatter and Sana Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are half-brothers of Esha and Ahana Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All three step-siblings Ira, Junaid, and Azad Khan love one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor. After divorcing his first wife, Boney got married to Sridevi. Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of Boney and Sridevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt has married thrice. Trishala is the daughter of Richa Sharma, the first wife of Sanjay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Bedi is the daughter of Promita Bedi and Kabir Bedi. Adam Bedi is the son of Susan Humphreys.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The stepbrothers, Prateik, and Arya Babbar share a friendly bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These step siblings are warm to one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These are the cutest step sibling pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Umar Riaz and more stars who regret going in Salman Khan show

 

 Find Out More