Bollywood's popular step brothers and sisters who love each other unconditionally
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh are connected through being half-siblings.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt share a special bond.
Arjun Kapoor’s real sister is Anshula Kapoor but he has two step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor has no siblings. But what really stood out was their relationship with Ishaan Khatter and Sana Kapoor.
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are half-brothers of Esha and Ahana Deol.
All three step-siblings Ira, Junaid, and Azad Khan love one another.
Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor. After divorcing his first wife, Boney got married to Sridevi. Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of Boney and Sridevi.
Sanjay Dutt has married thrice. Trishala is the daughter of Richa Sharma, the first wife of Sanjay.
Pooja Bedi is the daughter of Promita Bedi and Kabir Bedi. Adam Bedi is the son of Susan Humphreys.
The stepbrothers, Prateik, and Arya Babbar share a friendly bond.
These step siblings are warm to one another.
These are the cutest step sibling pair.
