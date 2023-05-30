Bollywood's Top 10 action heroes who leave fans awe-inspired

Check out the list of top action heroes in Bollywood movies which is jaw-dropping and mind-blowing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has done great stunts in Khiladi, Mohra, Baby, and more Bollywood movies.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has impressed his audiences with his stunt scenes in Dhoom 2, Krrish, and War.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff took Bollywood by storm with Baaghi and War.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has given good performances with Singham, Raid, and Bhuj.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has proved he is the biggest action hero with Wanted, Dabangg, and Radhe.

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal who is a pro in Kalaripayattu has done great stunty scenes in Commando and Khuda Haafiz.

John Abraham

John Abraham is the tough man and has given explosive action scenes in Force, Satyameva Jayate, and Batla House.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has impressed fans with Don, Ra.One, and Chennai Express.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor and his films like Padmaavat and Simmba are proof of the same.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, the Gadar star has been the best action hero of the 90's.

Thanks For Reading!

