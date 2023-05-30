Bollywood's Top 10 action heroes who leave fans awe-inspired

Check out the list of top action heroes in Bollywood movies which is jaw-dropping and mind-blowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Akshay Kumar has done great stunts in Khiladi, Mohra, Baby, and more Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan has impressed his audiences with his stunt scenes in Dhoom 2, Krrish, and War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff took Bollywood by storm with Baaghi and War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn has given good performances with Singham, Raid, and Bhuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has proved he is the biggest action hero with Wanted, Dabangg, and Radhe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidyut Jammwal who is a pro in Kalaripayattu has done great stunty scenes in Commando and Khuda Haafiz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham is the tough man and has given explosive action scenes in Force, Satyameva Jayate, and Batla House.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has impressed fans with Don, Ra.One, and Chennai Express.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor and his films like Padmaavat and Simmba are proof of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, the Gadar star has been the best action hero of the 90's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The stars mentioned are the biggest action heroes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars have ruled cinema with their stunts in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
