Bollywood's Top 10 directors who are comedy kings
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Rohit Shetty is the man behind Golmaal series, Chennai Express and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumari Hirani has made films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid Khan has directed Housefull, Housefull 2 and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anees Bazmee has films like No Entry, Welcome and more to his name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
David Dhawan definitely is the king of comedy films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amar Kaushik is the one who has made Bala, Stree and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Santoshi has also excelled in comedy genre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhad Samji did Entertainment, Housefull 4 and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyadarshan has made many comedy films
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neeraj Vora made Hera Pheri and more. Sadly, he is no more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Naagin actress Chahat Pandey joins AAP: All you need to know about her
Find Out More