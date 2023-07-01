Bollywood's Top 10 directors who are comedy kings

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Rohit Shetty is the man behind Golmaal series, Chennai Express and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkumari Hirani has made films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajid Khan has directed Housefull, Housefull 2 and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anees Bazmee has films like No Entry, Welcome and more to his name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

David Dhawan definitely is the king of comedy films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amar Kaushik is the one who has made Bala, Stree and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkumar Santoshi has also excelled in comedy genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhad Samji did Entertainment, Housefull 4 and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyadarshan has made many comedy films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neeraj Vora made Hera Pheri and more. Sadly, he is no more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Naagin actress Chahat Pandey joins AAP: All you need to know about her

 

 Find Out More