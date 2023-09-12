Bollywood’s Top 10 divas who had babies when the 'ideal' age had passed

Take a look at Bollywood mommies who surprised all by embracing motherhood in their late 30s and 40s.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Gauri Khan

SRK's wife became a mother for the third time to AbRam when she was 43. But she was judged for opting for surrogacy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jaane Jaan actress embraced motherhood when she was 40 and she was fat shamed, even though she looked gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta

The Veer Zara actress had twin babies at the age of 46.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World became a mom to Aaradhya Bachchan at the age of 37.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farah Khan

The ace Bollywood choreographer became a mother to triplets at the age of 43.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The dancing diva of B-town became a mother at the age of 39.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress welcomed her daughter Samisha when she was 45-years-old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan

The actress welcomed her daughter Inaaya at the age of 38.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia

Roadie ex-judge welcomed her second baby at the age of 38 with Angad Bedi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji

The actress gave birth to Adira at the age of 37 and has kept her away from media glare.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies with endings that left fans confused and wondering

 

 Find Out More