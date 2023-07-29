Bollywood's Top 10 double meaning songs that will make you cringe

Whoever wrote the lyrics of THESE songs, what were they thinking? Bollywood songs with cringe double meaning lyrics.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jul 29, 2023

Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg) 

The Dabangg song has lyrics Kaise anadi se paala pada, bina rupaye ke aake khada mere peeche pada! 

Laila Main Laila (Raees)

Har koi chahiye muhse, milna akela is quite suggestive.

Sarkai Lo Khatiya (Raja Babu)

Govinda and Karisma starrer will leave you embarrassed and laughing.  

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast (Mohra)

'Teri chal pe aashiq mor mor' what does it even mean?

Khada Hai (Andaz)

Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor star in this song which is full of sexual innuendos.  

Dreamum Wakepum (Aiyyaa)

Rani Mukerji and Prithviraj Sukumaran song is full of double meaning. 

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak)

The very hook line is widely discussed. 

Beedi (Omkara)

There are lyrics such as 'Woh elaichi khilai ke kareeb aa gaya' and who knows what it means!

Subah Ko Leti Hai

They keep repeating the phrase 'leti hai' X 24x7. Uff! 

I am a Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur) 

Huma Qureshi starrer song is full of double meaning.

Bheege honth tere (Murder) 

It's a very sexually suggestive song. 

