Bollywood's Top 10 flop onscreen jodis that failed to create box office magic

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023

There have been many Bollywood jodis who failed to create chemistry on big screen.

Here, check out Bollywood on-screen jodis that failed to make a mark in audiences' hearts.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza did well in Masti but later flopped on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna worked together but did not sizzle.

Ajay Devgan and Kajol did many Bollywood movies but lacked chemistry.

Kunal Khemmu and Soha Ali Khan could not create magic on the big screen.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, the City Lights did not have great chemistry on the screen.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chemistry in movies was not that crackling.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan love on-screen failed to take audiences hearts.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave many flops before Jab We Met.

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan could not be the 'jaan' in the eyes of their audiences in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kangana Ranaut and Addhyayan Suman 's pair flopped badly on the big screen.

