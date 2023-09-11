Bollywood's Top 10 oldest living actresses

Meet the oldest actresses who once ruled Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Khilona actress Mumtaz is still remembered for her beauty. She is 76 years old now.
Known for her film Padosan, Saira Banu is now 79 years old.
Kati Patang actress Asha Parekh, a prominent actress in her era, is 80 years old.
Aradhana actress Sharmila Tagore, known for her grace and talent, is now 78 years old.
She marked her niche in the industry with Dhool Ka Phool. She is 86 years old today.
Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja actress Waheeda Rehman, an iconic actress of her time, is currently 85 years old.
Known for her film Sangam, Vaijayanti Mala, a renowned actress, is now 90 years old.
Teesri Manzil actress Helen, famous for her captivating dance performances, is 84 years old today.
Aabroo actress Kamini Kaushal, a respected actress, is now 96 years old.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and TV show Shararat actress Farida Jalal, loved for her versatility, is currently 74 years old.
