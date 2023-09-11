Bollywood's Top 10 oldest living actresses

Meet the oldest actresses who once ruled Bollywood.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Mumtaz

Khilona actress Mumtaz is still remembered for her beauty. She is 76 years old now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saira Banu

Known for her film Padosan, Saira Banu is now 79 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asha Parekh

Kati Patang actress Asha Parekh, a prominent actress in her era, is 80 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmila Tagore

Aradhana actress Sharmila Tagore, known for her grace and talent, is now 78 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mala Sinha

She marked her niche in the industry with Dhool Ka Phool. She is 86 years old today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Waheeda Rehman

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja actress Waheeda Rehman, an iconic actress of her time, is currently 85 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaijayanti Mala

Known for her film Sangam, Vaijayanti Mala, a renowned actress, is now 90 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Helen

Teesri Manzil actress Helen, famous for her captivating dance performances, is 84 years old today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamini Kaushal

Aabroo actress Kamini Kaushal, a respected actress, is now 96 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farida Jalal

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and TV show Shararat actress Farida Jalal, loved for her versatility, is currently 74 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth in Jailer and more: Top 10 Tamil actors who rule action thriller genre

 

 Find Out More