Bollywood's Top 10 'unlucky' films that were shot but never released
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Shoebite starring Amitabh Bachchan never saw the light of release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zameen starring Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit was abandoned.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Time Machine got shelved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s Dus never made its way to theaters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarfarosh never hit the theaters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
J.P. Dutta's directorial debut Sarhad is also on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Naam got shelved and never released.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randhir Kapoor’s Ladies Only is also an unreleased film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai Chale America was shot but didn’t make it to theaters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B’s Alishaan got shelved after shooting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
