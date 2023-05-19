Bollywood's Top 10 'unlucky' films that were shot but never released

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Shoebite starring Amitabh Bachchan never saw the light of release.

Zameen starring Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit was abandoned.

Aamir Khan’s Time Machine got shelved.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s Dus never made its way to theaters.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarfarosh never hit the theaters.

J.P. Dutta's directorial debut Sarhad is also on the list.

Ajay Devgn’s Naam got shelved and never released.

Randhir Kapoor’s Ladies Only is also an unreleased film.

Munna Bhai Chale America was shot but didn’t make it to theaters.

Big B’s Alishaan got shelved after shooting.

