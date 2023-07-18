Bollywood's Top grandfathers who share a great bond with their grandkids
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan shares a friendly bond with granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Anil Kapoor shares a great bond with Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu
Dharmendra is more like a friend than a grandfather to Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol.
Pankaj Kapur is a dotting grandfather to Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Meesha.
Randhir Kapoor loves to spend time with Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh.
Mahesh Bhatt showers his love on Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor.
Jeetendra loves to play with his grandson Laksshya.
Rakesh Roshan spends time with Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
Salim Khan is a doting grandfather to Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan.
Grandfathers' and grandchildren's relationship is indeed special.
