Bollywood's tragic love stories that prove, yeh ishq nahin aasaan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Deepika Padukone went into depression after break up with Ranbir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan separated after getting engaged.

Shilpa Shetty was deeply in love with Akshay Kumar but later learned that he was two-timing her.

Madhuri Dixit got separated from Sanjay Dutt after he was arrested in the TADA Act.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke up with Salman Khan due to his high temper and rude behavior.

Reportedly Mithun and Sridevi secretly got married but the actor left his love when Chandni actress asked him to officially marry her and divorce his wife Yogita

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s love story remains incomplete.

Mahesh Bhatt was in love with Parveen Babi but because of her unstable mental condition, the filmmaker walked away.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were deeply in love but had an ugly breakup which left everyone in shock.

Raj Babbar was left heartbroken after his love Smita Patil died due to child birth complications.

