Boney Kapoor makes shocking revelations about Sridevi's death for the FIRST TIME ever

Boney Kapoor has finally opened up on his beloved Sridevi's shocking demise. The producer-actor has also shared some harrowing details with The New Indian.

Sridevi's death 

The popular actress was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel in Dubai sending shockwaves across the country. 

Boney on Sridevi's death 

The actor-producer reveals it was an accidental death and not a natural death for Sridevi.  

Why Boney kept mum 

The producer reveals he decided not to talk about Sridevi's demise because he spoke about it during the interrogation for about 24 to 48 hours in Dubai. 

Boney's test and accusations 

When Sridevi was found dead abroad, fingers were pointed at Boney Kapoor. He recalls going through a lie detector test in Dubai.  

Getting clean chit  

However, the police found no foul play and gave him a clean chit.  

Sridevi would starve

Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi would do crash diets to maintain her physique. He also reveals she would often starve herself because she wanted to look good. 

Sridevi lost weight 

Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi's weight came down to 46-57 kgs, giving an example of English Vinglish.

Severe food habits 

Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi would often avoid salt and would request for salt-free food. 

Health issues 

Sridevi suffered from low BP and the doctor had advised her to not skip salt. Even Boney would ask her physician to tell Sridevi about the same but to no avail. 

Sridevi's major revelation 

The filmmaker reveals Sridevi got blackouts on couple of occasions due to her severe diet. 

Nagarjuna's story 

Even Nagarjuna shared how due to her crash diet, Sridevi once fainted in the bathroom and chipped her tooth when they were filming a movie. 

Too late 

By the time they could take it seriously, it was too late. Boney Kapoor shares that even he did not think it would become so serious. 

