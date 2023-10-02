Boney Kapoor makes shocking revelations about Sridevi's death for the FIRST TIME ever

Boney Kapoor has finally opened up on his beloved Sridevi's shocking demise. The producer-actor has also shared some harrowing details with The New Indian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
The popular actress was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel in Dubai sending shockwaves across the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor-producer reveals it was an accidental death and not a natural death for Sridevi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producer reveals he decided not to talk about Sridevi's demise because he spoke about it during the interrogation for about 24 to 48 hours in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Sridevi was found dead abroad, fingers were pointed at Boney Kapoor. He recalls going through a lie detector test in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the police found no foul play and gave him a clean chit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi would do crash diets to maintain her physique. He also reveals she would often starve herself because she wanted to look good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi's weight came down to 46-57 kgs, giving an example of English Vinglish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi would often avoid salt and would request for salt-free food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi suffered from low BP and the doctor had advised her to not skip salt. Even Boney would ask her physician to tell Sridevi about the same but to no avail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmaker reveals Sridevi got blackouts on couple of occasions due to her severe diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Nagarjuna shared how due to her crash diet, Sridevi once fainted in the bathroom and chipped her tooth when they were filming a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the time they could take it seriously, it was too late. Boney Kapoor shares that even he did not think it would become so serious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!