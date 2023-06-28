Books written and published by Bollywood celebs; which one have you read?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

The perils of being moderately famous record series of essays written by Soha Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unfinished is a memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood co-authored a book with Meena K Iyer titled I Am No Messiah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-wrote An Ordinary Life: A Memoir with Rituparna Chatterjee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre penned The Modern Gurukul highlighting her various experiments in parenting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Big Thoughts of Little Luv by Karan Johar is children book inspired by his kids Yash and Roohi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi Kapoor took the readers through his journey as an actor in his book titled Khullam Khulla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her pregnancy bible that described the medical aspects and effects of pregnancy on an actor’s life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna has penned multiple books but Mrs Funnybones is the most popular.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Life In Design is a book by Gauri Khan exploring her life as an interior designer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiss of Love by Emraan Hashmi explores his family's struggles when his son suffered cancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana co-authored the book Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood with his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan pics with Taimur, Jeh, Saif Ali Khan that scream happy family

 

 Find Out More