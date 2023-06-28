Books written and published by Bollywood celebs; which one have you read?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
The perils of being moderately famous record series of essays written by Soha Ali Khan.
Unfinished is a memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Sonu Sood co-authored a book with Meena K Iyer titled I Am No Messiah.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-wrote An Ordinary Life: A Memoir with Rituparna Chatterjee.
Sonali Bendre penned The Modern Gurukul highlighting her various experiments in parenting.
The Big Thoughts of Little Luv by Karan Johar is children book inspired by his kids Yash and Roohi.
Rishi Kapoor took the readers through his journey as an actor in his book titled Khullam Khulla.
Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her pregnancy bible that described the medical aspects and effects of pregnancy on an actor’s life.
Twinkle Khanna has penned multiple books but Mrs Funnybones is the most popular.
My Life In Design is a book by Gauri Khan exploring her life as an interior designer.
Kiss of Love by Emraan Hashmi explores his family's struggles when his son suffered cancer.
Ayushmann Khurrana co-authored the book Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
