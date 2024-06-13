Border 2 announced: Will Sunny Deol break these Gadar 2 box office records?

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Sunny Deol recently announced on Instagram that he will be returning to his major franchise Border 2.

Border is one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema revolving around a war scenario.

The original movie was released in 1997 starring, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna among others.

Border 2 will be produced by T-Series and JP Films and written by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of director JP Dutta.

The storyline will reportedly be set around the Battle of Longewala once again similar to last time.

Sunny Deol made a similar comeback with his iconic movie Gadar last year, releasing Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 ended up being a huge commercial success making a staggering 690 crores worldwide.

The movie collected 40 crores on the first day of its release.

At the end of the opening weekend or the 3-day collection of Gadar 2 stood at 134 crores, breaking the 100 crore mark in just 3 days.

By the end of week one, Gadar 2 broke records of many movies collecting a staggering 284 crores.

It’ll be interesting to see if Border 2 will be able to replicate similar success at the Box Office.

Border 2 will reportedly star Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sunny Deol with the expected release date being 26th January, 2026.

