Box office 2024: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to together take in Rs 2000 crore

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

2023 was a spectacular year for Bollywood with movies like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, etc, all performing well at the Box Office.

Here are some movies that will be released at festivals this year around and are expected to be blockbuster hits.

Merry Christmas releasing on the Makar Sankranti starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati is expected to perform well at the Box Office.

Releasing a day before Republic Day with a patriotic vibe to it, Fighter has huge expectations to perform in front of it.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing on Eid, with a star cast of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie has to be a huge hit.

Another movie releasing on Eid will be Chandu Champion features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs.

With a star cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, Singham Again might just be the biggest hit of the year.

Akshay Kumar hype will continue as he’ll be seen in the patriotic role once again in Sky Force alongside Sara Ali Khan on Gandhi Jayanti.

The duo of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge will be seen in Deva which is expected to release later in the year on Dusshera.

Diwali releases are always big and Bhool Bhulaiyaa is already a series widely loved by the fans, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, it is expected to be a box office hit.

Releasing on Christmas Welcome to The Jungle has a huge star cast of Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, and others and is expected to be a blockbuster too.

