Box Office 2024: These 7 young stars set to bring the heat to the theatres
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
The big screen in 2024 looks as if it will be dominated by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar with 4 releases each.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh are absent this year with no major appearances.
This opens the gates for the young stars to take over and break the Box Office records.
Shahid Kapoor, while not a new name will see two movies to his name, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon and Deva with Pooja Hegde.
Sidharth Malhotra’s 2023 wasn’t too amazing but he’ll be looking to reclaim what’s lost with Yodha alongside Deepika Padukone.
Vicky Kaushal also has two movies releasing this year, Chaava with Rashmika Mandanna and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, starring Triptii Dimri.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion are included in Kartik Aaryan’s 2024 releases.
Alia Bhatt meanwhile will set up and go on an adventure all alone in Jigra.
Rajkummar Rao also has two movies in line for us for 2024, namely, Stree 2 and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.
Tiger will be collaborating with Akshay for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which has huge expectations to live through.
Let’s see if the youngsters can fill up the space left by veterans at the Box Office and inside our hearts as well.
