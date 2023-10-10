Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar movie slows down on 1st Monday

Take a look at box office collection of latest released Mission Raniganj, Thank You For ComingSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj is being lauded by the audience for portraying the real story of Jaswant Singh Gill.
However, the film has failed to pull the audience to theaters as the box office collection is low than expected.
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer saw a dip in collection after earning Rs 4.80 crore and 5 crore on day 2 and day 3.
The film which earned Rs 12.6 crore nett till the weekend has failed to pass the Monday test.
The Pooja Entertainment produced film could only earn Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday.
Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming has also failed the Monday test.
The chick flick starring an ensemble female cast collected Rs 35 lakhs on day 4.
Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue's total nett collection in India is Rs 13.7 crore.
Akshay Kumar's movie has made a business of Rs 15.9 crore at the global box office.
Shenaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar starrer managed to earn Rs 4.77 crore in India and Rs 5.7 crore worldwide.
Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming both release in theaters on 6th October and are currently struggling at the box office.
