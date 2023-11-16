Box office collection day 4: Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan vs Jawan vs Gadar 2, where does Salman Khan starrer stands
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Tiger 3 opened up with a collection of Rs 44.5 crore nett at India box office.
On day 2 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer minted Rs 59 crore.
The spy thriller saw a dip in collection on day 4 earning ₹ 20.54 crore making a total of Rs 171.07 crore.
Tiger 3 fails to beat Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 amassed Rs173.58 crore, reaching its highest on day three with Rs51.7 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan grossed Rs220 crore in 4 days, with its opening day hitting Rs70.5 crore.
Jawan raked in Rs341.8 crore in four days, with Rs89.5 crore on day one and a peak of Rs95.8 crore on day four.
Tiger 3 saw a downturn on day 4 as compared to Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jawan.
The YRF spy thriller was expected to make impressive business at the box office but is struggling to surpass its competitive movies released this year.
Tiger 3 has likely experienced a fall due to the Diwali festivity and the India vs Pakistan semi-final world cup match.
