Box office collection: Lowest grossing films in the careers of Salman, SRK, Akshay and other top Bollywood stars

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: A look at the lowest box office grossers of Top 10 Bollywood stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
The Jawan star’s film Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995) was his biggest flop till date and earned Rs 1.78 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dangal star gave his lowest grosser with Aatank Hi Aatank (1995) which collected Rs 2.55 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Animal star featured in Rocket Singh – Salesman Of The Year (2009) which earned only Rs 16.55 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay’s lowest grosser was the film Nazar Ke Saamne (1195), which collected Rs 1.26 crore in its lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor delivered his biggest flop with Chaand Ka Tukdaa (1994), which earned Rs 2.06 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) became his lowest grosser and collected Rs 15.59 crore in its lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik’s lowest grossing film was Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2001) which earned Rs 8.14 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid’s lowest grossing film was Dil Maange More (2004) which collected Rs 5.44 crore in its lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor featured in Bambai Ka Babu (1996) which was his lowest grossing film and earned Rs 1.84 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Gadar 2 star’s movie Kasam (2001) was his lowest grosser and earned Rs 1.29 crore in its lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
