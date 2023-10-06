Box office collection: Lowest grossing films in the careers of Salman, SRK, Akshay and other top Bollywood stars

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: A look at the lowest box office grossers of Top 10 Bollywood stars.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan star’s film Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995) was his biggest flop till date and earned Rs 1.78 crore in India.

Aamir Khan

The Dangal star gave his lowest grosser with Aatank Hi Aatank (1995) which collected Rs 2.55 crore in India.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Animal star featured in Rocket Singh – Salesman Of The Year (2009) which earned only Rs 16.55 crore at the box office.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay’s lowest grosser was the film Nazar Ke Saamne (1195), which collected Rs 1.26 crore in its lifetime.

Salman Khan

The actor delivered his biggest flop with Chaand Ka Tukdaa (1994), which earned Rs 2.06 crore at the box office.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) became his lowest grosser and collected Rs 15.59 crore in its lifetime.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s lowest grossing film was Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2001) which earned Rs 8.14 crore in India.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid’s lowest grossing film was Dil Maange More (2004) which collected Rs 5.44 crore in its lifetime.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor featured in Bambai Ka Babu (1996) which was his lowest grossing film and earned Rs 1.84 crore.

Sunny Deol

The Gadar 2 star’s movie Kasam (2001) was his lowest grosser and earned Rs 1.29 crore in its lifetime.

