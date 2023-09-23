Box office collection: The Great Indian Family miserably fails, Jawan continues to rule

Jawan remains unaffected by the release of Vicky Kaushal's new movie The Great Indian FamilySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan rules theaters despite Vicky Kaushal's new movie The Great Indian Family released on 22nd September 2023.
Jawan is making noise in theaters since it released on 7th September.
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer dramedy took off with a low start at the box office.
Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial made an opening of Rs 1.4 crore nett at the Indian box office as per sacnilk reports.
Vijay Kaushal's new movie fall flat at the box office competition while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling theaters.
Fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's latest action extravaganza.
Jawan remains unaffected by the release of two films The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee.
Jawan box office collection day 16 is roughly Rs 7 crore according to Sacnilk.com.
Jawan's total box office collection is Rs 937.61 crore as per Red Chillies Entertainment's last data.
Shah Rukh Khan's film made a business of Rs 532.93 crore at the Indian box office.
