Box office collection: The Great Indian Family miserably fails, Jawan continues to rule

Jawan remains unaffected by the release of Vicky Kaushal's new movie The Great Indian Family

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Jawan is leading

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan rules theaters despite Vicky Kaushal’s new movie The Great Indian Family released on 22nd September 2023.

Jawan is roaring high

Jawan is making noise in theaters since it released on 7th September.

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer dramedy took off with a low start at the box office.

The Great Indian Family day 1 collection

Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial made an opening of Rs 1.4 crore nett at the Indian box office as per sacnilk reports.

TGIF suffers at BO

Vijay Kaushal’s new movie fall flat at the box office competition while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is ruling theaters.

Jawan mania

Fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action extravaganza.

Jawan is unstoppable

Jawan remains unaffected by the release of two films The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee.

Jawan box office collection day 16

Jawan box office collection day 16 is roughly Rs 7 crore according to Sacnilk.com.

Jawan box office collection worldwide

Jawan's total box office collection is Rs 937.61 crore as per Red Chillies Entertainment’s last data.

Jawan box office collection India

Shah Rukh Khan’s film made a business of Rs 532.93 crore at the Indian box office.

