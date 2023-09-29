Boyapati Srinu, SS Rajamouli and more Top 10 highest paid directors of Tollywood

Here is a list of directors who are highly paid in Telugu cinema

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

SS Rajamouli

RRR director is the highest-paid Tollywood filmmaker as he charges reportedly Rs 80-100 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram charges Rs 35-40 crore for a film. Reportedly he is being paid Rs 50 crore for his new movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sukumar

The director of popular movie Pushpa is said to charge Rs 25 crore plus profit sharing of a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kortala Siva

Kortala Siva who is directing Jr. NTR’s Devara charge around Rs 25-30 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu charges around Rs 20-25 crore per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vamsi Paidipally

The director of Varisu charges Rs 20-25 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi reportedly charges Rs 20-25 crore for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasumram Bujji

Parasumram Bujji is reported to be paid Rs 15-20 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed Arjun Reddy and Animal takes home RS 15-20 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surender Reddy

Surender Reddy charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Top 10 reasons why fans are unhappy with this season of Rohit Shetty's show

 

 Find Out More