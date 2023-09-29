Boyapati Srinu, SS Rajamouli and more Top 10 highest paid directors of Tollywood

Here is a list of directors who are highly paid in Telugu cinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
RRR director is the highest-paid Tollywood filmmaker as he charges reportedly Rs 80-100 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trivikram charges Rs 35-40 crore for a film. Reportedly he is being paid Rs 50 crore for his new movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director of popular movie Pushpa is said to charge Rs 25 crore plus profit sharing of a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kortala Siva who is directing Jr. NTR’s Devara charge around Rs 25-30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boyapati Srinu charges around Rs 20-25 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director of Varisu charges Rs 20-25 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Ravipudi reportedly charges Rs 20-25 crore for a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parasumram Bujji is reported to be paid Rs 15-20 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed Arjun Reddy and Animal takes home RS 15-20 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surender Reddy charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!